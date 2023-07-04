Watch Shania Twain take a tumble on stage in Chicago

Shania Twain is used to singing her 2002 hit "Up!" live, but over the weekend in Chicago "Down!" would have been more appropriate.

During her gig at Credit Union 1 Amphitheater in Tinley Park, the country legend took a spill while crossing the stage performing 1997's "Don't Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)." Ever the consummate professional, Shania recovered nicely, yelling out "Don't be stupid, Chicago! You know I love you!" while seated on the floor before getting back on her feet to finish the song.

Last month Shania completed a mini-tour across parts of Canada. She will play LeBreton Flats in Ottawa this coming Thursday (July 6), then return to Canada for arena dates in October and November, concluding the Queen of Me Tour at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on November 14th.