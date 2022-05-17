WATCH: Shawn Mendes Covers Springsteen Classic

Shawn Mendes shows off his physique – oh, and some sustainable clothing from Tommy Hilfiger – whilst putting a spin on Bruce Springsteen’s 1984 hit “Dancing in the Dark.”

The promotional video is part of the 23-year-old Canadian singer’s new partnership with Tommy Hilfiger.

Just seven seconds in, Mendes pays recreates the now-iconic cover of Springsteen's Born in the USA.

Mendes showed up at the Met Gala earlier this month decked out in Tommy Hilfiger with nail polish in the colours of the brand’s logo. Then, last week, he was unveiled as the face of Tommy Hilfiger’s Summer 2022 campaign.

Mendes’ deal also includes a capsule collection, which he co-designed, that will launch next spring.

In 2019, Mendes appeared in a campaign for Calvin Klein, another brand owned by Tommy Hilfiger parent company PVH Corp.

He kicks off his Wonder tour on June 27 in Portland, Oregon and will do shows in Vancouver on July 2, Calgary on July 4, Edmonton on July 5, Winnipeg on July 7, Toronto on July 31 and Aug. 2 and Montreal on Aug. 15 and 16.

Check out Mendes' cover of “Dancing in the Dark” below: