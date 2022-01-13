WATCH: Shawn Mendes Debuts 'It'll Be Okay' Video

Shawn Mendes has premiered the video for his break-up track “It’ll Be Okay” – a video he was spotted making only days ago.

The simple visual shows the 23-year-old singer taking a snowy walk at night in downtown Toronto.

On Monday, TikTok user Kevin V shared behind-the-scenes clips of Mendes at work in Berczy Park, on the sidewalk on Wellington Street and leaning against the iconic Gooderham Building.

“It’ll Be Okay,” which is presumably about Mendes’ split from Camila Cabello, was released on Dec. 1. The couple announced in mid-November that they were calling it quits.

In a video he posted on social media, Mendes wanted fans to know he appreciates their support of the song.

“I feel so grateful that you guys are connecting with it and I’m so grateful that people are being vulnerable with it and people are just having fun with it,” he said.

Mendes is likely hoping the video will breathe some life into the song, which has failed to make the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S. and is at No. 48 on the Canadian singles chart after five weeks.

Mendes kicks off his Wonder world tour in Copenhagen in March.