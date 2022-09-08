WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hypes 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile'

Shawn Mendes has said hearing his voice come out of an animated character on the big screen is "such a fun experience."

The 24-year-old Canadian singer plays the titular reptile in Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, the feature adaptation of Bernard Waber's 1965 children's book that’s due in cinemas on Oct. 7.

In a new trailer for the movie, Josh Primm (played by Winslow Fegley) explains that Lyle “can’t talk but he can sing."

Mendes, in a promotional video, shared: "Lyle is just like a big clumsy animal. Music is his language, which I relate to a lot."

The new trailer features the Mendes' 2017 hit “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back" as well as a bit of “On Top of the World,” a song written for the movie.

“I got to work on this soundtrack with the amazing [Benj Pasek and Justin Paul] which is also out on 10/7, and i can’t wait for you all to hear,” Mendes wrote on social media.

Mendes' involvement in the project was revealed in February.

Mendes previously voiced an animated character in the 2013 direct-to-video Underdogs, an English-language dub of the Argentine comedy Metegol. In 2018, he said he was in the running to play the lead role in Love, Simon. “I would’ve loved to. Unfortunately, timing didn’t work out. That would’ve been amazing,” he explained.