WATCH: Shawn Mendes Joins Ed Sheeran On Stage In Toronto

Shawn Mendes performed live for the first time since pulling the plug on Wonder: The World Tour nearly a year ago.

The 24-year-old singer was a surprise guest at Ed Sheeran’s concert at Toronto’s Rogers Centre on Saturday night. Mendes, who lives a few blocks from the stadium, joined Sheeran on 2011’s “Lego House” before the pair performed Mendes’ 2017 hit “There’s Nothin’ Holding Me Back.”

“We were messaging and he said ‘Can I come to the show?’ and I was like, ‘You can’t just come to the show, you gotta come up a sing a song,’” Sheeran told the crowd. “And he said, ‘Well, can we sing ‘Lego House?’ And I said, ‘We’ll only sing ‘Lego House’ if we can sing one of yours.’”

In a video montage shared on Instagram by both singers, Mendes said it was the first time in “a year and a half” that he has been on stage. In fact, his last concert was on July 7, 2022 before he announced that he was cancelling the remaining dates on his tour to focus on his mental health.

Sheeran captioned the video: "What a moment. Me and @shawnmendes on stage in his home town. Wish I could bottle the feeling and keep opening it to feel that buzz again, so much fun. Thank you for singing with me man, so good to have you back.”

Mendes is heard in the clip sharing how it felt to step into the spotlight in the stadium he last played in September 2019.

“I started shaking. I was like what the… I feel a bit speechless about it to be honest with you.”