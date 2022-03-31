WATCH: Shawn Mendes Premieres 'When You're Gone'

Shawn Mendes has premiered a video for his new single “When You’re Gone,” his first release of the year.

Directed by Jay Martin, who helmed the singer’s videos for “It’ll Be Okay,” “Mercy” and “Stitches,” the video combines footage of Mendes rehearsing in Toronto and debuting the song in front of a crowd in Austin, Texas on March 19.

“When You’re Gone," which Mendes wrote with Jonah Shy and Scott Harris, was inspired by his split last year from Camila Cabello.

“You don’t realize, like, when you’re, like, breaking up with someone and you, like, think it’s the right thing to do… you don’t realize all the s**t that comes after it,” Mendes explained in a clip he shared on Instagram earlier this month. “Which is, like, who do I call when I’m, like, in a panic attack? Who do I call when I’m, like, f**king on the edge?

“You know, and I think that’s the reality that kind of hit me, is, like, ‘I’m on my own now. Now I feel like I’m finally, like, I’m actually on my own’ and I hate that. That’s my reality, you know.”

Mendes is the third Canadian artist to release a single titled "When You're Gone," behind Bryan Adams in 1998 and Avril Lavigne in 2007.

Mendes kicks off his Wonder world tour on June 27 in Portland, Oregon. It includes stops in Vancouver on July 2, Edmonton on July 5 and Montreal on Aug. 15 and 16.