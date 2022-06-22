WATCH: Shawn Mendes Sings In 'Lyle, Lyle Crocodile' Trailer

Shawn Mendes sings a brand new song, "On Top of the World," and sings along to Stevie Wonder's "You Can Feel It All Over" in the just-released trailer for Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.

The 23-year-old Canadian singer plays the titular reptile in the adaptation of Bernard Waber's 1965 children's book. It's due in cinemas on Oct. 7.

“Mom, I swear to you, he’s not dangerous,” insists Josh Primm, played by Winslow Fegley. “OK, yes, crocodiles can bite through bone and, yes, they have a taste for human flesh, but he’s not like that. He wears a scarf! And he can sing!”

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile was directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon and the music was penned by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul – the duo behind Dear Evan Hansen, The Greatest Showman and La La Land – with Matthew Margeson.

Mendes' involvement in the project was revealed in February. It marks his feature debut.

"So proud to be a part of @LyleCrocodile . i’ve always been in awe of the work that @pasekandpaul do & it was also a dream working with the entire Lyle team," Mendes tweeted on Wednesday. "I can’t wait for you all to see this film."

Mendes previously voiced an animated character in the 2013 direct-to-video Underdogs, an English-language dub of the Argentine comedy Metegol. In 2018, Mendes revealed that he was in the running to play the lead role in Love, Simon. “I would’ve loved to. Unfortunately, timing didn’t work out. That would’ve been amazing,” he said.

Mendes is only days away from kicking off his Wonder tour, which includes stops in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto and Montreal.

Watch the trailer below: