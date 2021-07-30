WATCH: Silk Sonic Is On A Roll With 'Skate'
Five months after debuting their Silk Sonic project with the sexy “Leave the Door Open,” Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have released the retro fun “Skate.”
“If being fine was a crime, girl, they’d lock your lil’ fine a** up in a tower,” .Paak sings. Later, Mars chimes in: “I can smell your sweet perfume / Mmmm, ya smell better than a barbecue.”
The pair is surrounded by women in roller skates as they sing the chorus: “Oh, skate to me baby / Skate / Slide your way on over.”
Silk Sonic was named Group of the Year last month at the BET Awards, where Mars and Florent Déchard (who also co-directed the "Skate" video) shared the Video Director of the Year award.
Fans are anxiously awaiting news of a Silk Sonic album release. It would be the first collection of new music from Mars since 2016’s 24K Magic. He released a couple of collaborations in the last four years and was featured with Chris Stapleton on “Blow” on Ed Sheeran’s No. 6 Collaborations Project.
.Paak’s most recent album was 2019’s Ventura but he has since released a pair of singles as well as several collaborations, including with Justin Timberlake and Busta Rhymes. He also revived NxWorries, his project with producer Knxledge.
Watch "Skate" below:
