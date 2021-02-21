WATCH: 'SNL' Sketch Celebrates Olivia Rodrigo Hit 'Drivers License'

Olivia Rodrigo got a one-of-a-kind gift on her 18th birthday – her hit song “Drivers License” was the focus of a sketch on Saturday Night Live.

“THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER,” she tweeted. “IM SHAKING.” (What does this girl have against apostrophes? - ed.)

The sketch featured SNL guest host Regé-Jean Page playing pool at a bar with Bowen Yang, Alex Moffat, Beck Bennett, Mikey Day, Pete Davidson and Keenan Thompson. Kate McKinnon, portraying an old man, also appears.

As “Drivers License” comes on the jukebox, the men start to share their thoughts about the song.

“Olivia wrote it about Joshua Bassett who is allegedly now with Sabrina Carpenter,” Page’s character explains.

“I don’t want to say nothing too controversial you know,” Moffat’s character says, “but this is giving me Billie Eilish vibes.” Davidson adds: “But the verses are starting to say… Taylor?”

As the guys get emotional listening to the song, Page’s character offers: “If Olivia has taught us anything it’s that pain can be creatively generative, man.”

Eventually the men are overwhelmed by the song’s bridge, which they sing together.

this is all of us when drivers license comes on pic.twitter.com/kwFzd6Vgsp — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 21, 2021

“Drivers License,” which was penned by Rodrigo and producer Daniel Nigro, has spent five weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In an interview with Vogue last month, Rodrigo acknowledged the song’s grammatical errors – including the missing apostrophe in the title.

“Oh, my gosh. I definitely got that wrong,” she said. “I also put a double negative in the song when I say, ‘I've never felt this way for no one,’ which is completely grammatically incorrect.

“The song is all over the place."