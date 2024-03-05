Watch Some Footage From The First Spice Girls Auditions

Spice Girls are currently celebrating 30 years since they formed back in 1994.

So far their social media game has really stepped up, and hopefully the anniversary excitement is leading to something big.

Most recently, they have been unearthing some delightfully vintage content, specifically clips from their very first auditions. The grainy footage shows the Fab Five learning choreography, chillin' in the studio and really, just getting to know one another.

On X, the group wrote, "Today marks the 30th anniversary of the very first Spice Girls auditions! 🎉 What started back in 1994 has turned into an amazing journey, way beyond anything we could have ever imagined. Thank you to our fans for your support from day one 💖 #FriendshipNeverEnds"

Back in January, Royal Mail announced it was releasing an official collection of Spice Girls stamps.

Watch the video below.

