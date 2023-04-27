WATCH: South Korea's President Sings 'American Pie' At White House

South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol showed off his vocal talent Wednesday during a state dinner at the White House.

At the urging of U.S. president Joe Biden, Yoon sang a few lines of Don McLean’s iconic 1971 hit “American Pie.”

“We know this is one your favourite songs,” Biden said. “Well, we wanted to hear you sing it.”

Yoon, 62, replied “It’s been awhile but…” and then took the mic.

Biden rewarded the visiting president with an acoustic guitar signed by McLean.

Guests at the state dinner – including Angelina Jolie – were also entertained by Broadway stars Norm Lewis, Jessica Vosk and Lea Salonga.

Watch Yoon's performance below: