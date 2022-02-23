WATCH: Stars Put Their Spin On 'Drivers License'

Kristen Stewart, Jared Leto and Jennifer Hudson are among the stars putting their spin on Olivia Rodrigo’s hit “Drivers License” in a new video compilation.

The latest episode of W Magazine’s "Lyrical Improv" features several stars reading or singing the lyrics.

Stewart and Hudson deliver spoken-word renditions, Leslie Odom Jr. sings his lines beautifully and Kodi Smit-McPhee talk-sings the lyrics. Simon Rex inexplicably puts some funk into Rodrigo’s song.

Other stars reading the lyrics are Kirsten Dunst, Ruth Negga, Tessa Thompson and Emilia Jones.

“That is a good song,” Hudson says. Check out the all-star version of “Drivers License” below: