WATCH: Stars Show Up In New George Harrison Music Video

Over 40 famous faces – including Ringo Starr – show up in the first-ever video for George Harrison’s 1970 hit “My Sweet Lord.”

In the video, directed by Lance Bangs, SNL alum Fred Armisen and Vanessa Bayer play special agents assigned by their boss (Mark Hamill) to search for that which can’t be seen.

In addition to Starr, musicians making cameos include Jeff Lynne, Joe Walsh and “Weird Al” Yankovic as well as actors Darren Criss, Jon Hamm, Rosanna Arquette and comics Patton Oswalt and Natasha Leggero.

Harrison’s widow Olivia and their son Dhani also show up.

“My Sweet Lord,” written and co-produced by Harrison, was released in November 1970. Starr, Eric Clapton and Peter Frampton are among the musicians who played on the original version.

Harrison died of cancer in 2001 at 58.