WATCH: Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Stars Appear In Epic Trailer

If this year’s Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show is as good as its trailer, fans are in for a treat.

An epic promotional video titled The Call – directed by F. Gary Gray and scored by Adam Blackstone – debuted Thursday and features Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

Tracks heard in the trailer include Eminem’s “Rap God,” Blige’s “Family Affair,” Lamar’s “HUMBLE” and Snoop’s “The Next Episode” and Dre’s “Still D.R.E.”

The five artists gather and head to SoFi Stadium in L.A. while Tupac Shakur’s “California Love” plays.

The 12-minute halftime show is being co-produced by Jay-Z's Roc Nation.

“We’re bringing fans closer to the magic of what will certainly be a colossal moment in pop culture history,” said Todd Kaplan, VP of marketing at Pepsi, in a release. He called the Feb. 13 collaboration “the most anticipated Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performance of all time.”

Super Bowl LVI airs on CTV (whose parent company Bell Media owns this website).