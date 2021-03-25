WATCH: Takis Shares 'All Time' Live Video

Takis has released a stripped down version of “All Time,” a track he released last month that features Jamie Fine and Brandyn Burnette.

The producer said the song comes from being in a better place.

“Last year was so challenging that I found myself writing darker music,” he explained, in a release. “As honest as those songs were, I started to feel worn out and tired of reflecting on painful relationships. It was time to look ahead for once.

“Heading into the new year, I had this overwhelming inspiration to write brighter, happier songs. I guess I’m just optimistic and hopeful about what’s to come and wanted to express it.”

The song came together with each artist in a different city but they got together for the new video. Watch it below: