WATCH: Tate McRae Debuts 'Rubberband'

Canadian singer Tate McRae has followed her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week with the release of a new song, “rubberband.”

“Snapping a rubber band is a way to get over something,” she explained, “sometimes even a person. This song means a lot to me, I hope you guys love it.”

In the chorus, McRae sings: “I got this rubber band on my wrist, on my wrist / and I snap it every time that I think about your lips / Yeah I got this rubberband on my wrist, on my wrist / Almost break it every time when I’m trying to forget.”

The new track debuted with a video directed by Black Lake. Watch it below.

The 17-year-old Calgary native – a former iHeartRadio Future Star – is exploding around the world with “you broke me first,” which was released last April.

In December, McRae was named on Forbes "30 Under 30 List" for 2021.