WATCH: Tate McRae Debuts 'Rubberband'
Canadian singer Tate McRae has followed her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week with the release of a new song, “rubberband.”
“Snapping a rubber band is a way to get over something,” she explained, “sometimes even a person. This song means a lot to me, I hope you guys love it.”
In the chorus, McRae sings: “I got this rubber band on my wrist, on my wrist / and I snap it every time that I think about your lips / Yeah I got this rubberband on my wrist, on my wrist / Almost break it every time when I’m trying to forget.”
The new track debuted with a video directed by Black Lake. Watch it below.
The 17-year-old Calgary native – a former iHeartRadio Future Star – is exploding around the world with “you broke me first,” which was released last April.
In December, McRae was named on Forbes "30 Under 30 List" for 2021.
Artist Radio
Listen to music from Tate McRae