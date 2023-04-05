WATCH: Taylor Swift Arrives At Stage Inside Janitor's Cart

Taylor Swift has a decidedly unglamorous way of getting to the stage undetected.

The pop superstar was captured on video popping out of a fake janitor’s cart – complete with mops and brooms sticking out of the top – backstage at her concert in Arlington, Texas on Sunday.

TikTok user @shaydanazifpour said she paid $49 U.S. for “obstructed views” tickets and was able to record Swift’s sneaky arrival.

She captioned the video: “When you get video confirmation on the janitor cart rumor.”

Swift is on The Eras Tour, which stops next in Tampa, Florida for three shows.

The singer is known for ducking attention – and foiling paparazzi – by being transported in clever way. In 2017, photo agency Splash News caught Swift being taken from her New York City apartment to a vehicle inside a large trunk.

In a 2018 interview with Vogue, Zayn Malik said “she was travelling around in a suitcase.”