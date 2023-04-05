WATCH: Taylor Swift Arrives At Stage Inside Janitor's Cart
Taylor Swift has a decidedly unglamorous way of getting to the stage undetected.
The pop superstar was captured on video popping out of a fake janitor’s cart – complete with mops and brooms sticking out of the top – backstage at her concert in Arlington, Texas on Sunday.
TikTok user @shaydanazifpour said she paid $49 U.S. for “obstructed views” tickets and was able to record Swift’s sneaky arrival.
She captioned the video: “When you get video confirmation on the janitor cart rumor.”
@shaydanazifpour Not Taylor Swift popping out of the janitor cart during the #arlingtontserastour @taylorswift @taylornation #tstheerastour #eras #taylorswift #janitorsoftiktok ♬ original sound - shaydanazifpour
Swift is on The Eras Tour, which stops next in Tampa, Florida for three shows.
The singer is known for ducking attention – and foiling paparazzi – by being transported in clever way. In 2017, photo agency Splash News caught Swift being taken from her New York City apartment to a vehicle inside a large trunk.
In a 2018 interview with Vogue, Zayn Malik said “she was travelling around in a suitcase.”
