WATCH: Taylor Swift Joins HAIM On Stage

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance Thursday night during a HAIM concert at London’s O2 Arena.

The band was about a minute-and-a-half into their 2020 song “Gasoline” – which features Swift – when they paused and told the crowd: “We’re in London. We can’t play London without bringing out a special guest.”

Fans erupted in cheers as Swift came out on stage to join HAIM on a mash-up of “Gasoline” and her 2008 hit “Love Story” – which she said was meant to get the crowd “to sing the loudest you have sung all night.”

Swift explained: “I haven’t been on stage in a very long time. It’s nice … it’s nice, it’s very nice.

“When I heard my girls were playing in London at the O2, I thought, ‘I'm going to have to see that.’ And it looks like there's about 20,000 other people who also thought that.”

Not surprisingly, fans were thrilled. “OMG We just got Taylored,” one tweeted. Others declared “I AM SCREAMING” and “IM SHAKING.”

Watch the exciting moment below:

HAIM AND TAYLOR SWIFT PERFORMING TOGETHER IM SHAKING!!!!! pic.twitter.com/84XxEisIJ7 — fab 🚀 (@repnostalgia) July 21, 2022