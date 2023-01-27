WATCH: Taylor Swift Premieres 'Lavender Haze' Video

Taylor Swift has premiered the video for her Midnights track “Lavender Haze.”

“There is lots of lavender. There is lots of haze,” she noted in a message on social media. “This was the first video I wrote out of the 3 that have been released, and this one really helped me conceptualize the world and mood of Midnights, like a sultry sleepless 70’s fever dream. Hope you like it.”

Swift added that she “absolutely adored working with” Laith Ashley De La Cruz, the “incredible” trans actor and activist who plays her love interest.

The visual follows those for “Anti-Hero” and “Bejeweled,” both of which Swift also directed.

Swift offered a “Lavender” edition of Midnights exclusively at Target stores in the U.S. that included a bonus song and two remixes as well as a lyric booklet. There was also a “lavender marbled” vinyl version.

Swift announced the title of her 10th studio album while accepting the MTV VMA for Video of the Year on Aug. 28. Hours later, she described the collection as 13 songs about “13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”

Midnights, which follows 2020’s evermore and 2021’s re-recorded versions of 2008’s Fearless and 2012’s Red, came out last October.

Watch the "Lavender" video below: