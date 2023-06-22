WATCH: Teaser Trailer For Made-In-Canada 'Priscilla' Debuts

A teaser trailer debuted Wednesday for Priscilla, the forthcoming biopic about Priscilla Beaulieu’s romance with Elvis Presley.

Written and directed by Sofia Coppola – and filmed last fall in and around Toronto – Priscilla stars Cailee Spaeny in the titular role and Jacob Elordi as Elvis. The famous Memphis estate Graceland was recreated at the Tamahaac Club in Ancaster, Ont.

The film based on Priscilla’s 1985 memoir Elvis and Me will open in cinemas in October.

Born Priscilla Wagner, she later took the surname of her stepfather, Quebec-born Paul Beaulieu. She met Presley at a house party in Germany in 1959 and moved into Graceland in 1963.

The couple were married on May 1, 1967, at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas – a moment depicted in the teaser trailer.

Coppola told Vogue last year that unlike Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, the “real focus” of her movie is Priscilla. “I was just so interested in Priscilla’s story and her perspective on what it all felt like to grow up as a teenager in Graceland,” she said. “She was going through all the stages of young womanhood in such an amplified world.

“It’ll be interesting to have two completely different interpretations of the same events and time period.”

In Elvis, which grossed $286 million U.S. at the box office, the King of Rock and Roll was portrayed by Austin Butler and Priscilla was played by Olivia DeJonge.

Elvis died in 1977 at 42 and his only daughter Lisa Marie died earlier this year at 54 (her son Benjamin Keough died in 2020 at 27).

Check out the Priscilla teaser trailer below: