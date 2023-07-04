Watch tennis legend Roger Federer join Coldplay

Coldplay welcomed their "lost" fifth member to the stage in Zurich this past weekend. His name? Roger Federer?!?

The band was performing at the Letzigrund Stadium when they paused to introduce a special guest to join them for their 2000 single "Don't Panic." Federer joined in with them, playing the shaker and (possibly) adding some vocals to the mix.

Explaining the connection, frontman Christ Martin told a story about how Federer was a part of the band's origin story. “When we started our band it was 1996, we were all very young,” he announced, before welcoming each of this bandmates to the stage. “Now, if you go on Wikipedia – that’s where the story ends. But there was another chapter that nobody knows. In 1996 we had five members, but the fifth member played percussion. He stayed with us for about three months and then he said, ‘Screw this – I’m gonna go and become the greatest tennis player of all time’. Mr Roger Federer!”

Federer later posted some pics on Twitter calling the appearance an "adventure of a lifetime."

Adventure of a Lifetime💫🎈 pic.twitter.com/zy78pCG6u3 — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) July 3, 2023

After the gig, Federer made his way to London, England in time for the beginning of this year's Wimbledon Championships, which began yesterday. For the first time since 1998, Federer will not be competing in the Grand Slam tennis tournament, but joining the crowd as a spectator.

Coldplay are currently on the European leg of their ‘Music Of The Spheres’ world tour. They will return to Canada in October, to play two shows at BC Place in Vancouver (September 22nd and 23rd).