WATCH: The Cult's Ian Astbury Breaks Up Brawl During Concert

The Cult frontman Ian Astbury stopped singing Tuesday night during the band’s concert in Washington, D.C. when he spotted two fans battling it out for a better view.

The 60-year-old was in the middle of “Rain” when he dropped the mic stand and jumped off the stage to the front of the crowd.

In video posted by TMZ, Astbury can be seen hugging a man who was evidently put in a chokehold by another man. He then jumped back on stage and finished the song.

“Never ever put a chokehold on somebody. It’s not f**king cool. We don’t want to see that,” Astbury chastised the aggressor. “And stop crying. It’s a f** king rock show. If you don’t like it, go stand at the back. You’re tall, you’re bigger than everybody.”

Astbury, who told the crowd he got out of a mental health facility three weeks ago, said he’s been “choked out by dudes” in the past.

The Cult plays Ontario’s Leamington and Rama on July 29 and 30 respectively and then hits Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon and Winnipeg in September.

Watch the video below: