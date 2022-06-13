WATCH: The Kid LAROI Performs With The Wiggles

The Kid LAROI was joined by The Wiggles at his concert in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday night.

The 18-year-old joined the beloved children’s entertainers on three of their popular songs: “Fruit Salad,” “Hot Potato” and “Toot Toot Chugga Chugga, Big Red Car.”

In the latter, The Wiggles sang: “LAROI is doing the driving / of the big red car.”

At the end of their guest appearance, The Wiggles presented The Kid LAROI with an original Wiggles guitar.

In April, rapper Lil Nas X joked on social media that he was trying to get The Wiggles “to coheadline” his Long Live Montero Tour – prompting The Wiggles to reply that they were ready.

On ReWiggled, The Wiggles cover tracks by acts like Rihanna, The Rolling Stones, Blondie, AC/DC, The White Stripes and James Brown. They also take on the Queen classic “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

The Kid LAROI brings his End of the World Tour to Toronto’s History on Aug. 7 and 8 and Montreal’s Telus on Aug. 9.

Watch The Wiggles perform with The Kid LAROI on stage below (Warning: Contains explicit language):