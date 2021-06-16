WATCH: The Killers, Bruce Springsteen Team Up On 'Dustland'

The Killers and Bruce Springsteen have teamed up for a new version of “A Dustland Fairytale” from the band’s 2008 album Day & Age.

On social media, The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers said the song was written during his mother Jeannie’s battle with cancer. “It was an attempt to better understand my dad, who is sometimes a mystery to me,” he explained. “To grieve for my mother. To acknowledge their sacrifices and maybe even catch a glimpse of just how strong love needs to be to make it in this world. It was my therapy. It was cathartic.”

Flowers cited Springsteen as an inspiration. “Bruce has written a lot about people like my parents and found a whole lot of beauty in otherwise invisible people’s hopes and dreams,” he explained. “Their struggles, and their losses.”

In February 2020, Flowers received a text message in which Springsteen said The Killers have become “one hellacious live band.” The Boss added: “We gotta do ‘Dustland’ one day.”

The Killers started teasing the collaboration earlier this month – only to have the surprise spoiled by Springsteen. On E Street Radio, Springsteen revealed: “It’s Brandon [Flowers] and I with the band. We have done something that is going to come out soon, in a week or so.”

The Killers tweeted: “Looks like the cat’s out of the bag. When The Boss decides it’s time to make an announcement, it’s time to make an announcement.”

Watch the “Dustland” video below: