WATCH: The Killers Share 'Notes From A Quiet Town'

On the eve of the release of the deluxe edition of last year’s Pressure Machine, The Killers have added Notes From A Quiet Town to YouTube.

The nearly 34-minute film, which premiered on Facebook on Monday, features interviews with the people of Nephi, Utah, the town of 5,300 people where frontman Brandon Flowers spent part of his childhood. There are also stripped-down performances of “Cody,” “Terrible Thing” and “Quiet Town.”

The Killers will hit the road next month on a tour that brings the band to Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Aug. 19, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Sept. 23 and Montreal’s Bell Centre on Sept. 24.

Watch Notes From A Quiet Town below: