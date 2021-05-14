WATCH: The Offspring Debuts 'We Never Have Sex Anymore' Video

Chimps, strippers and Full House star John Stamos? It’s a music video from The Offspring, of course.

The band has premiered a fun visual for “We Never Have Sex Anymore,” a song about the loss of passion in a relationship.

“We never have sex anymore / We never roll around on the floor / like we did so long ago,” sings Dexter Holland. “You never yell at me anymore / You never want to even the score / like you did so long ago.”

Directed by F. Scott Schafer, the video features a chimp couple going through the motions of married life. The husband visits a strip club and parties with dancers and Stamos while The Offspring performs.

The track comes from the band’s 10th studio album Let the Bad Times Roll, which was produced by Canada’s Bob Rock.

Watch the video for “We Never Have Sex Anymore” below: