WATCH: The Police Share Made-In-Canada 'Don't Stand So Close To Me' Video

The Police have shared a previously unseen made-in-Canada video for their 1980 hit “Don’t Stand So Close to Me.”

In the “Official Christmas Version” of video, directed by Derek Burbidge, Sting and bandmates Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland frolic on the slopes of Mont Tremblant, Quebec.

The English band shot the video on Nov. 25, 1980 – and one for “De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da” – at the now-defunct Gray Rocks resort. They had a day off because their show at the University of Montreal Sports Centre was postponed until Jan. 7 1981 at the larger Montreal Forum.

Gray Rocks was shuttered in 2009. (By coincidence, its main building was destroyed by fire on the 34th anniversary of the video shoot.)

“Don’t Stand So Close To me” was the lead single from The Police’s third album Zenyatta Mondatta and earned the band a Grammy for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

Watch the “Official Christmas Version” of “Don’t Stand So Close to Me” below: