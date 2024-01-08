Watch The Trailer For The Donald Glover-Starring 21 Savage Biopic

21 Savage has a story to tell and he's bringing stars Donald Glover (Atlanta) and Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things) along for the ride.

The Atlanta-based rapper posted an image on Instagram (shared by Glover and McLaughlin) for a movie poster teasing his biopic titled, American Dream: The 21 Savage Story.

According to The Line Best of Fit, the film "documents the formative years of the rapper who was arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents for reportedly overstaying his visa by 13 years. 21 Savage was born in London, and was brought to Atlanta at the age of seven. When his visa expired the following year, he was still a child.

"21 Savage has three children who were all born in the United States, and have full legal citizenship. Last year, he was able to attain his citizenship after applying for a U Visa, which is a nonimmigrant visa given to victims of crimes, allowing them to stay in the US while they assist the police with the case. He was a victim of a shooting back in 2013, and almost died of blood loss. The forthcoming film documents him overcoming many obstacles and giving back to the community who helped him along the way."

Last year the rapper was finally given permission to tour outside of the U.S., after being denied a work visa. His first performance was in Toronto with Drake on the It’s All a Blur Tour, after officially becoming a permanent U.S. resident.

Update: Watch the trailer for American Dream: The 21 Savage Story below. According to the trailer's description, the film was written and directed by Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori, with Fam Udeorji, and Luis Perez​ serving as co-directors. Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face) also stars.