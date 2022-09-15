WATCH: 'The Voice' Coaches Perform Camila Cabello's Hit 'Havana'

Camila Cabello delivered a fresh version of her 2018 hit “Havana” with a little help from her fellow coaches on The Voice.

The singer, who is taking her inaugural turn as a coach on the competition show this season (she appeared as a battle advisor last season) was joined by John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton for the all-star performance.

The video premiered Wednesday to promote the Sept. 19th premiere of The Voice, which kicks off with the Blind Auditions rounds.

The Voice Season 22 airs on CTV2, CTV.ca and the CTV app (all part of the same parent company as this website).

Watch Cabello and the other The Voice coaches perform “Havana” below: