WATCH: 'The Voice' Hopeful Covers Justin Bieber

A cover of Justin Bieber’s “Ghosts” earned a competitor on The Voice raves from all four coaches on an episode that aired Tuesday.

“It was amazing, because so many times we’ll get singers with these big, huge voices on the show and they do really well,” John Legend told Grace Bello, 21, after her audition. “But, we’ve also had those singers who were way more subtle … You just have so much control, and your tone is so beautiful.”

Gwen Stefani agreed. “It’s really rare that somebody will show that many sides of their voice, or that they even have that many sides to their voice,” she gushed. “You were able to get tender with your voice, and really listen to the lyrics of what you’re saying and that’s also rare for someone so young.”

Camila Cabello told Bello they would be a good fit because they both love pop music – and Justin Bieber. Blake Shelton called her voice “magical.”

In the end, Bello chose Cabello as her coach.

