WATCH: The Weeknd, Ariana Grande Debut 'Save Your Tears' Remix

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande have combined their voices for a remix of his hit “Save Your Tears.”

The two pop stars previously collaborated on Grande’s 2020 track “off the table” and her 2014 song “Love Me Harder.”

“Save Your Tears,” from The Weeknd’s fourth studio album After Hours, was released last August. He penned it with fellow Canadians Ahmad Balshe (aka Belly) and Jason Quenneville as well as Max Martin and Oscar Holter.

The remix arrived with an animated music video created by London’s Blinkink and directed by Jack Brown.

Check out the “Save Your Tears” remix below: