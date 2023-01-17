WATCH: The Weeknd Debuts 'Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)' Video

The Weeknd has premiered a video for “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from the blockbuster Avatar: The Way of Water.

The visual, directed by Quentin Deronzier, includes only a few shadowy glimpses of The Weeknd.

“Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” plays over the end credits of the Avatar sequel, which was directed by The Weeknd’s fellow Canadian James Cameron. The movie is about to top $2 billion U.S. at the box office.

On Jan. 24, The Weeknd will find out if the song is one of five nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. If so, it will be the Toronto native’s second Oscar nomination ("Earn It" from Fifty Shades of Grey was nominated in 2016) and he will share it with co-writers Steve Angello, Sebastian Ingrosso and Axel Hedfors of Swedish House Mafia and composer Simon Franglen.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter recently, The Weeknd described his contribution to Avatar: The Way of Water as a full-circle moment.

He recalled how he saw Avatar in Toronto in 2009 during what was “probably the darkest time of my life.”

The Weeknd explained: “I was homeless, pretty much. I had dropped out of school. I didn’t know if I was going to succeed as a musician. I didn’t know if I was going to be able to live to see tomorrow. And I remember I somehow got to see the film in theatres. I don’t know how I got in. It was such an escape from my real life that the film is tattooed in my brain.

“It feels kismet and it’s a full-circle moment for me to be a part of something like this, because it is such an important film for me.”

Watch the video below: