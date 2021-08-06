WATCH: The Weeknd Debuts 'Take My Breath'

The Weeknd has premiered “Take My Breath,” his first new music since his wildly successful collection, After Hours.

“THE DAWN IS FINALLY UPON US,” the Toronto-born singer tweeted. “THE DAWN IS HERE!!!”

(At the Billboard Music Awards in May, The Weekend declared: “The After Hours are done and the dawn is coming.”)

“Take My Breath” arrived with a video, directed by Cliqua, that comes with an “EPILEPSY WARNING” due to its use of strobe lighting. According to one report, the video was scheduled to be screened on IMAX screens ahead of The Suicide Squad but was pulled due to its “intense strobe lighting.”

Check it out below: