WATCH: The Weeknd, Troye Sivan Star In 'The Idol' Preview

Music stars The Weeknd and Troye Sivan show up in the first preview of the forthcoming drama series The Idol.

The Weeknd debuted the trailer at his concert Saturday night in New Jersey and then on social media.

The series boasts that it’s “from the sick and twisted minds of the creator of Euphoria, Sam Levinson and Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye” and is described as “the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood.”

The trailer is packed with quick cuts of sex and cocaine. Sivan is seen in one scene with The Weeknd, who plays a cult leader who gets involved with a rising pop singer named Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp.

“Do you trust me?,” he asks her, to which she replies: “Not really.”

The Idol, an HBO Max series, is scheduled to debut this fall on Crave.

Watch the trailer below: