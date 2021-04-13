WATCH: Thomas Rhett Debuts 'Country Again'

Thomas Rhett has premiered the title track from his forthcoming fifth studio album Country Again: Side A.

The song, written by the 31-year-old country star with Zach Crowell and Ashley Gorley, comes with a video directed by T.K. McKamy.

“I’ve been counting down the days to get this one out to y’all,” said Rhett, in a release. “It’s one of my favourite songs I’ve written yet and honestly just feels full circle in so many ways.

“It’s about the crazy journey I’ve been on over the last decade and ultimately finding my way back home.”

Country Again: Side A is a follow-up to 2019's Center Point Road.

Rhett will perform Sunday night on the 56th ACM Awards from Nashville.

Watch the video for “Country Again” below: