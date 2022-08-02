WATCH: Thomas Rhett Sings 'Frozen' Song

Thomas Rhett gave fans a taste of his “dad life” in a pair of TikTok videos on Monday.

In one clip, Rhett is sitting at home watching his three eldest daughters playing (and screaming). It’s captioned: “When you just get back from being on the road for 8 days…”

The second clip shows Rhett singing along to Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel’s “For The First Time in Forever” from the Frozen soundtrack.

In the comments, fans urged Rhett to release his version of the song as a single or add it to his setlist at concerts.

The country star and his wife of almost 10 years Lauren Akins are parents to daughters Willa, 6, Ada, 4, Lennon, 2, and 9-month-old Lillie.

In a 2019 interview with iHeartRadio.ca, Rhett admitted that being a father changed the way he made decisions.

“When you’re first starting out you kind of just have to say ‘yes’ to everything but now that I have kids, I still try to do as much as I possibly can, but now if there is something really important that’s happening in town – like Willa’s ballet recital or something like that – I will definitely look at my options differently.

“When you have kids your priorities change a little bit. Today my kids are my No. 1 for sure priority but I do love that they get to come on the road because it makes being on the road feel a lot more like home.”

At home, he said, the girls are his biggest fans. “We sing all the time at the house and when we get in the car it’s nothing but my music that plays because they get really mad if I change it to somebody different,” said Rhett. “I’m kind of soaking it in while I can.”