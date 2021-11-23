WATCH: Tiffany Struggles Through Her Biggest Hit

Former teen pop star Tiffany mumbled through her biggest hit and cursed at the audience during a show in Florida this past weekend.

In video obtained by TMZ, the 50-year-old singer is seen struggling to get through “I Think We’re Alone Now,” her 1987 version of the ‘60s hit by Tommy James and the Shondells.

Reacting to heckling, Tiffany suddenly told the audience: “F**k you, guys.

“This is my hit! I’m gonna sing it right!.” She proceeded to sing the chorus off-key.

Her rep told TMZ the singer lost her voice and got frustrated. Tiffany has not publicly addressed the video on social media.

It all went down as Tiffany was performing at the Iron Oak Post in Melbourne, Florida on Sunday. She is doing a few bar gigs after wrapping a tour in support of her latest album Shadows. Her next show is Nov. 28 at a Hamburger Mary's in Jacksonville.