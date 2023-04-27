WATCH: Tom Cruise Performs Songs From 'The Lion King'

Tom Cruise made his stage musical debut as Pumbaa, the loveable warthog from The Lion King, on The Late Late Show primetime special on Thursday.

The 60-year-old movie star performed “Hakuna Matata” alongside James Corden as Timon the meerkat in front of a star-struck audience inside the Pantages Theatre on Hollywood Blvd.

Later in the segment, Cruise and Corden celebrated their bromance by performing “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” Elton John’s hit from the 1994 animated version of The Lion King.

Cruise’s appearance was teased in a post on The Late Late Show’s Instagram page on Feb. 24. “Here’s to finding the Pumbaa to your Timon,” read the caption.

Corden’s prime time special included the airing of his last “Carpool Karaoke,” with Adele, which was shared on YouTube earlier in the week.

Watch Cruise on The Late Late Show finale below: