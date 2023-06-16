WATCH: Trailer Debuts For Feature Doc 'WHAM!'

A trailer debuted Thursday for WHAM!, the feature documentary about the ‘80s pop duo made up of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley.

“With unprecedented access to both George and Andrew’s personal archive including never-before-seen footage, and previously unheard interviews, WHAM! charts in their own words the four year journey from teenage school friends to global superstars,” reads a description of the film.”

The doc, directed by Chris Smith, chronicles the quick rise of Wham! in the early ‘80s thanks to three albums that spawned hits like “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go,” “I’m Your Man” and “Everything She Wants.”

“The success was so much more than I had ever dreamed of,” Michael said, “and with your best mate. It was just absolutely magical.”

The film also examines the struggles Michael (who died in 2016 at 53) went through to keep his sexuality hidden. “As a young gay man, I was uncomfortable because I was closeted,” he said.

WHAM! premieres on Netflix on July 5.