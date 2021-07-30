WATCH: Trailer Debuts For 'House Of Gucci' With Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga shows her Italian roots in the trailer for House of Gucci, which hits cinemas on Nov. 24.

The pop star portrays Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio’ Gucci (Adam Driver) who was convicted in 1998 of hiring a hitman to kill him three years earlier.

“I don’t consider myself to be a particularly ethical person,” she says in one scene. “But I am fair.”

Directed by Ridley Scott, House of Gucci also stars Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino.

The trailer is backed by Blondie’s 1978 hit “Heart of Glass.” Watch it below.

House of Gucci is Lady Gaga’s first big screen role since 2018’s A Star is Born remake, which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. The movie spawned the hit “Shallow” with co-star Bradley Cooper, which was named Best Original Song at the Oscars and Golden Globes and won a pair of Grammys.