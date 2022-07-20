WATCH: Trailer Debuts For Shania Twain Doc 'Not Just A Girl'

The trailer for the forthcoming documentary about Shania Twain, Not Just A Girl, premiered Wednesday.

“Taking the risks to do things your way can be scary,” the Canadian singer says in a voiceover at the beginning of the teaser. “You’ve got to be brave.”

Directed by Joss Crowley, the doc chronicles Twain’s incredible journey from small-town Ontario to global super stardom and her impact on music. Among those singing her praises are Kelsea Ballerini, Lionel Richie, Diplo and Canadians Avril Lavigne and Orville Peck.

“She was the first person to break that door open and go across the music genres,” Richie says in the trailer. “She was that trailblazer.”

Not Just A Girl, which counts Twain’s husband of 11 years Frédéric Thiébaud among its executive producers, also touches on her very public 2008 split from first husband Robert “Mutt” Lange, who crafted her most successful albums.

Accompanying the documentary is an 18-track compilation album, Not Just A Girl (The Highlights), featuring the title track as well as Twain’s biggest hits.

Not Just A Girl premieres July 26 on Netflix.

The singer will be back home in Ontario on Aug. 7 to headline the Boots and Hearts festival in Oro-Medonte. She then resumes her Las Vegas residency, Let’s Go! at the Zappos Theater.