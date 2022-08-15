WATCH: Trailer Debuts For Tegan And Sara Series 'High School'

The first trailer for High School – a series based on the 2019 memoir by Tegan and Sara – was released last week.

It shows TikTok twins Railey Gilliland and Seazynn Gilliland portraying Tegan Quin and Sara Quin, respectively, and is set in their native Calgary in the 1990s. The series also stars Vancouver native Cobie Smulders as their mother Sonia (renamed Simone).

Six of the eight episodes, which were shot in Alberta from late March until early June, were directed by actress Clea DuVall, who helmed the duo’s 2016 video for “BWU.” She is also an executive producer of the series, along with Tegan and Sara.

High School will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month and will debut on U.S. streaming service Freevee in October.

In a 2020 interview with iHeartRadio.ca, Tegan and Sara spoke about how High School resonated beyond their fanbase.

“We all went through high school and we all were adolescents at some point,” said Tegan. “There’s a lot of relatable content. I also think that because it was set in the ‘90s, there’s a certain age group that will just love this sort of journey back through… you know, we talk so much about Smashing Pumpkins and Nirvana and Green Day.

“Regardless, I think it’s a good coming-of-age story … Sara and I just felt like, ‘Man, there just needs to be more stories about women in music. There needs to be stories about women finding their artistry and becoming artists and conquering the world and becoming international performers.’ This origin story sets that up really nicely. It’s important.”

Check out the trailer below: