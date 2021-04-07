WATCH: Twenty One Pilots Debuts 'Shy Away'

Twenty One Pilots debuted “Shy Away,” the first single off their new album Scaled And Icy, which is set to be released on May 21.

The track – one of 11 on the album – came with a video directed by Miles & AJ.

Scaled And Icy is the sixth studio album from Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun and first since 2018’s Trench.

The duo also announced a livestream event at 8 p.m. ET on the album’s release date featuring songs from its catalogue as well as the live debut of Scaled And Icy tracks. Tickets are available now.

Scaled And Icy track listing:

Good Day

Choker

Shy Away

The Outside

Saturday

Never Take It

Mulberry Street

Formidable

Bounce Man

No Chances

Redecorate

Watch the video for “Shy Away” below: