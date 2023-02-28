WATCH: TXT Performs 'Sugar Rush Ride' On 'Late Late Show'

K-pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER were back on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday – this time in person.

TXT performed “Sugar Rush Ride,” the lead single from their latest EP, The Name Chapter: Temptation.

There were screams of excitement from the studio audience as Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai danced and sang.

Corden introduced the performance as the “U.S. television debut” of TXT even though they were on his show in June 2021 (via video due to pandemic restrictions) with their English-language track “Magic.”

The group will be back in the U.S. in May to kick off a tour that so far has them doing 10 shows in six cities.

TXT comes from the same company behind BTS, which is currently on a break.

Watch TXT perform “Sugar Rush Ride” below: