Watch Usher's Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Usher made history last night (February 11) with his much-anticipated halftime show at Super Bowl LVIII.

As promised the Atlanta native gave the longest halftime show performance to date, clocking in at around 13 minutes, delivering some of his career's biggest hits, along with cameos by collaborators like Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Will.i.am, Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon and Ludacris.

Kicking it off on his throne with "Caught Up," the King of R&B made his way over to Alicia Keys at her futuristic red piano for "My Boo," as they danced together and shared a warm embrace.

Up next was "U Got It Bad" and "Bad Girls," featuring some scorching guitar licks by a badass H.E.R., who definitely got her moment to show off her virtuosic playing.

Things got futuristic when Usher strapped on his rollerblades (yes!) and went into "OMG" with help from Will.i.am, which then segued into Jermaine Dupri intro-ing "Confessions."

And then Lil Jon brought the ruckus. Bouncing around to his "Turn Down For What," Lil Jon unleashed Usher's biggest hit "Yeah!" and the whole place went ballistic, with Ludacris dropping in for his verse.

Unfortunately, one big collab never happened. Despite his former protégé, Justin Bieber, being rumoured to have been asked to participate, the Biebs sat in a box suite with his wife Hailey Bieber so they could groove along to Usher in private.

Watch it all happen below.