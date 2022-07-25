WATCH: Victoria Beckham Performs Spice Girls Hit 'Stop'

Spice Girls fans hoping to see Victoria Beckham perform again got a little taste over the weekend.

The fashion designer formerly known as Posh Spice did a bit of the group’s 1997’s hit “Stop” while barefoot and wearing a black dress. She was backed by four people and a screen showing the original music video.

Husband David Beckham posted a video clip on Instagram and captioned it: “Karaoke night with the one & only Posh Spice.”

In the comments, Victoria noted: “Only for you David!!”

Mel C (aka Sporty Spice) commented: “Nice to see you getting a head start on rehearsals!”

Posh has not performed with the other Spice Girls since 2012, when they reunited for the closing ceremony of the Summer Olympics in London. She sat out a 2019 reunion tour of the UK and Ireland.