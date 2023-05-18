WATCH: Weezer Performs For Striking Writers

Weezer showed up Wednesday outside the Paramount studios in Los Angeles to give a surprise performance for striking writers.

Rivers Cuomo, Brian Bell and Scott Shriner played acoustic guitars and sang “Buddy Holly,” “Beverly Hills” and “Island in the Sun” for picketing Writers Guild of America members.

TV writer Brittney Jeng shared a clip on Twitter that she captioned: “What happened? This happened!!! Gah! Impromptu performance at the Paramount lot! Thanks @Weezer for keeping our spirits up and supporting the writers on the picket line! Best Day Ever!!!!”

Weezer follows Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds and Wayne Sermon, who performed “Radioactive,” “Enemy” and “Whatever It Takes” last week for writers picketing outside Netflix in Los Angeles.

WGA members walked off the job on May 2. The union is battling the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers over residuals from streaming.

