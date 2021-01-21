WATCH: Weezer Shares 'All My Favorite Songs'

Weezer has debuted “All My Favorite Songs,” the first single from the band’s forthcoming album OK Human.

“During the summer of COVID-19 we grabbed our masks, hit the studio & began to chip away at what is now known as OK Human,” reads a message from Weezer. “An album that was made by a handful of humans using only analog technologies (including a 38 piece orchestra) for all of you humans to consume.

“We used our instruments to connect to the 1960’s and 1970’s and, with the orchestra, back to the 18th and 19th centuries. We had no click track or loops or hi-tech sounds. Not even an electric guitar.”

The song came with a video, directed by Colin Read, looks at people’s screen time and the anxiety it causes. Watch it below.

Weezer will drop OK Human on Jan. 29 and will follow it with Van Weezer on May 7.