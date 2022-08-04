WATCH: Zayn Malik Sings In Extended Audition Video

Days after sharing clips of Harry Styles’ 2010 audition on The X Factor, the UK show has posted previously unseen footage of Zayn Malik singing in front of the judges for the first time.

Malik, then 17, explained why he entered the competition. “It’s always been something I wanted to do since I was younger,” he said. “I just thought I’d give it a shot and see how far I can get.”

He performed a bit of Mario’s 2004 song “Let Me Love You” and left the judges impressed.

“You’ve got a good voice, I mean for somebody who hasn’t had a lot of experience,” said Louis Walsh. “Your voice if definitely there. I don’t know if you’ve got the stage presence yet. It’s like you’re unsure of yourself, but I think there’s something here.”

Guest judge Nicole Scherzinger agreed. “There’s something there and I actually think you have a very natural talent,” she opined. “There’s something about you and I really like your voice … you’re only 17 you have so much more to grow.”

Last month, The X Factor shared footage of the judges putting Malik and four other hopefuls together to create what became One Direction.

“They’re the cutest boy band ever,” Scherzinger said. “I love it!”

One Direction went on to become a global phenomenon and released five studio albums between 2011 and 2015 that spawned hits like “What Makes You Beautiful,” “Story of My Life” and “Best Song Ever.”

Malik has released three studio albums since leaving One Direction in 2015.

Watch Malik’s extended audition below: