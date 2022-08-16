WATCH: ZAYN Revisits One Direction Hit

Is ZAYN warming up for a One Direction reunion?

This is what some fans are hoping after the singer – who left the group in 2015 – posted a video on Monday in which he sings part of the group’s 2014 single “Night Changes.”

The black-and-white clip shows ZAYN singing the part of the chorus originally recorded by Harry Styles.

It is the second time in about three months that ZAYN has relived his One Direction days. In June, he shared a video in which he sings part of the 2013 track “You & I.”

Dreams of a 1D reunion were dashed this summer when Liam Payne weighed in on ZAYN’s 2021 legal woes.

ZAYN pleaded no contest last October to harassing his ex Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda Hadid. He had been charged with four counts of criminal harassment following an explosive argument in which he "communicated lewd, lascivious, threatening or obscene words."

This summer, the UK's X Factor has been posting extended cuts of each member of One Direction's auditions on the show, including ZAYN's.